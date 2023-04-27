Top 10 most educated Bollywood stars

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023

Parineeti Chopra from London has triple honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan studied at Besant Montessori School, Mumbai and then was at Columbia University, New York to do history and political science.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan graduated in Nainital and did double majors in Arts and Science from Kirori Mal College.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan studied at Columbia’s School and has a degree in Economics from Hansraj College. He also did Mass Communication from Jamia Milia Islamia.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham went to Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies where he did his Masters in Business Administration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan graduated in Sociology from St Xavier’s College and has a Master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana has a Bachelor’s degree in English literature from DAV college, Chandigarh. He also did Master’s in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Chandigarh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan has a degree in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University, UK.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hrithik Roshan studied at Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai and then went to Sydenham College and graduated in Commerce.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood songs to express love

 

 Find Out More