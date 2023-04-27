Top 10 most educated Bollywood stars
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2023
Parineeti Chopra from London has triple honours degree in Business, Finance and Economics from Manchester Business School.
Sara Ali Khan studied at Besant Montessori School, Mumbai and then was at Columbia University, New York to do history and political science.
Amitabh Bachchan graduated in Nainital and did double majors in Arts and Science from Kirori Mal College.
Shah Rukh Khan studied at Columbia’s School and has a degree in Economics from Hansraj College. He also did Mass Communication from Jamia Milia Islamia.
John Abraham went to Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies where he did his Masters in Business Administration.
Vidya Balan graduated in Sociology from St Xavier’s College and has a Master’s degree from the University of Mumbai.
Ayushmann Khurrana has a Bachelor’s degree in English literature from DAV college, Chandigarh. He also did Master’s in Mass Communication from the School of Communication Studies, Chandigarh.
Varun Dhawan has a degree in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University, UK.
Hrithik Roshan studied at Bombay Scottish School, Mumbai and then went to Sydenham College and graduated in Commerce.
