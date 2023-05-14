Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani: Bollywood brides stun in pastels

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Parineeti Chopra picked a pastel ensemble for her engagement with Raghav Chadha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory lehenga with gold embroidery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma was a trendsetter with her pastel pink floral lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in rose pink pastel lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty picked a pastel pink ensemble for her big day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Natasha Dalal wife of Varun Dhawan too expressed her love of pastel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Dhupia wore a minimal look with a pastel suit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mira Rajput ditched the traditional bridal lehenga and picked pastel

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha picked exquisite chikankari beige pastel kurti.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neha Kakkar looked pretty in a pastel floral lehenga.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mother's Day 2023: new moms who will celebrate the special day for the first time

 

 Find Out More