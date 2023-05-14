Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani: Bollywood brides stun in pastels
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Parineeti Chopra picked a pastel ensemble for her engagement with Raghav Chadha.
Alia Bhatt opted for an ivory lehenga with gold embroidery.
Anushka Sharma was a trendsetter with her pastel pink floral lehenga.
Kiara Advani looked gorgeous in rose pink pastel lehenga.
Athiya Shetty picked a pastel pink ensemble for her big day.
Natasha Dalal wife of Varun Dhawan too expressed her love of pastel.
Neha Dhupia wore a minimal look with a pastel suit.
Mira Rajput ditched the traditional bridal lehenga and picked pastel
Richa Chadha picked exquisite chikankari beige pastel kurti.
Neha Kakkar looked pretty in a pastel floral lehenga.
