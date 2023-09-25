Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani, Bollywood brides who flaunted sindoor and mangalsutra right after their wedding

Parineeti Chopra flaunts sindoor as a new bride; take a look at the B Town beauties who donned sindoor and mangalsutra after their wedding and won hearts

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

Parineeti Chopra is the gorgeous bride.

Parineeti Chopra, the new tinsel town bride, leaves you in awe of her simplicity as she dons a sindoor with a pink saree, and everything about her reception look is classy.

Kiara Advani

Red sindoor with a red dress is the perfect combination for the new bride.

Priyanka Chopra

PC looked beautiful in a green saree on her first appearance after her wedding, and that saree made her look even more beautiful.

Katrina Kaif

The most gorgeous newlywed ever.

Deepika Padukone

Jawan diva looked beautiful as she donned sindoor and mangalsutra.

Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra diva looked beautiful in sindoor.

Hansika Motwani

The south diva made heads turn with her Dulhan avatar.

Anushka Sharma

The actress donned a beautiful banarsi saree and red sindoor for her wedding reception.

Bipasha Basu

She was one happy bride.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She slayed when donned sindoor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Isn't she a Jaane Jaan for real?

Sonam Kapoor

The classy bride has an Indian touch.

