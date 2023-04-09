Parineeti Chopra's morning regime

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023

Parineeti Chopra had posted an Instagram story once of using 3 ingredient concotion and two raw spices that keeps her healthy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti uses a cup of ginger, lemon and tulsi water with turmeric and black pepper powder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti drinks lemon, tulsi and ginger water that helps her in losing weight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti prefers to have the drink on an empty stomach.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti believes that lemon helps fight blackheads, trats wrinkles and skin issues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tulsi helps Parineeti's skin stay glowing and acne free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ginger helps her in looking young and prevents ageing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Turmeric helps Parineeti with her gut health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black pepper powder helps Parineeti from getting grey hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti also eats cucumbers to stay healthy and fit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan for weight loss

 

 Find Out More