Parineeti Chopra's morning regime
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023
Parineeti Chopra had posted an Instagram story once of using 3 ingredient concotion and two raw spices that keeps her healthy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti uses a cup of ginger, lemon and tulsi water with turmeric and black pepper powder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti drinks lemon, tulsi and ginger water that helps her in losing weight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti prefers to have the drink on an empty stomach.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti believes that lemon helps fight blackheads, trats wrinkles and skin issues.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tulsi helps Parineeti's skin stay glowing and acne free.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ginger helps her in looking young and prevents ageing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Turmeric helps Parineeti with her gut health.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black pepper powder helps Parineeti from getting grey hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti also eats cucumbers to stay healthy and fit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shraddha Kapoor's diet plan for weight loss