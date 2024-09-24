Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt slays in metallic silver breastplate and pants; know all about her outfit
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 24, 2024
Alia Bhatt marked her debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024.
She walked the ramp presenting "Walk Your Worth" theme at Palais Garnier.
She looked absolutely breath-taking in a metallic outfit.
She wore a corset silver breastplate which she teamed with black velvet pants.
Her outfit was designed by Gaurav Gupta. It is from his 2024 couture collection named Arunodaya.
The metal plate had embellishments on the bust representing wings and a asymmetrical hemline.
The metal plate was shaped representing a female torso including a belly button.
Alia Bhatt kept her makeup minimal and accessorised her outfit with big square shaped earrings. She ditched neckpiece.
But it was her confidence though that won over everyone.
Other celebs who walked the ramp are Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevigne, and more. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too was present.
