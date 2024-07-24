Paris Olympics 2024: Lady Gaga and other celebs who may perform at the grand sports event

Vridhi Soodhan | Jul 24, 2024

The opening ceremony of the Olympics on Friday marks the beginning of the countdown to the 2024 Paris Games.

According to sources the Olympic torch will be carried by hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg, who will wrap the flame around the Saint-Denis area of Paris on the last stage of the relay.

Rumor has it that Celine Dion will perform at the opening ceremony when she arrives in Paris.

Lady Gaga is anticipated to perform at the occasion as well.

The President of the Eiffel Tower, Jean Francois Martins, is finally able to witness his goal come true after participating in the initial bid for Paris 2024.

During the 2024 Olympics, a number of American athletes will travel to Paris with the goal of creating history.

Simone Biles has the potential to become the third female gymnast in history to win the gold in the women's individual all-around competition.

Which other famous celebrity do you want to see perform this Olympics 2024?

