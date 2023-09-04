Park Seo-joon, Ahn Hyo-seop and other Top 10 Korean stars who are a rage on Instagram

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Lee Min-Ho

He has 33.8 million followers on Instagram. He is best known for Boys Over Flowers

Ji Chang-wook

The Worst Of Evil star has over 25 million followers

Song Joong-Ki

The Vincenzo star made a late debut on Insta. He still has 11.8 million fans

Lee Jung-jae

The Squid Game star has 4.3 million followers on Instagram

Lee Dong-wook

The Tale Of The Nine-Tailed star has 16.9 million followers

Wi Ha-Joon

Wi Ha-Joon of Squid Game fame has 10.5 million followers

Park Hyung-Sik

The handsome Park Hyung-Sik known for Soundtrack, Hwarang shows has 11.3 million followers

Ahn Hyo-seop

Ahn Hyo-seop of Business Proposal fame has 12.5 million followers

Kim Seon-Ho

The Hometown Cha Cha Cha fame star has 9.4 million followers

Choi woo-shik

The Parasite actor has 8.7 million followers on Instagram.

Lee Jongsuk

He has 26.3 million followers on Instagram. Fans also know him as IU's boyfriend.

Park Seo-Joon

Park Seo-joon has starred in superhit shows and films. He has 25.1 million followers

