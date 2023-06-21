Park Seo-joon, YouTuber Xooos dating rumours; Top shows of the Kdrama hunk to watch on Netflix

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Park Seo Joon address rumours

At the press conference of Concrete Utopia, he said he liked to keep his personal life private. He said it would be nice to have focus on film project.

Xooos spotted in London with him

YouTuber Xooos was seen in London with him. A leaked pic did the rounds.

Park Seo Joon dating rumors

They started some months back. The agency of the actor did not confirm the rumors.

YouTuber Xooos age

She is said to be 29. The lady is a singer and makes covers also.

Baek Jin Hee

Park Seo Joon was also linked to Baek Jin Hee after they did Pots Of Gold show

Fight For My Way

This show is also there on Netflix. He is seen in an action packed avatar

She Was Pretty

This show is there on Netflix. It is a rom-com and he is too endearing in it.

In The Soop 2 Friendcation

You can watch this on Prime Video. It has Choi Woo-shik, Park Hyungsik, Park Seo Joon, Peakboy and Kim Taehyung

Kill Me Heal Me

This drama is available in Hindi dubbed version on MX Player. He gave an emotional performance.

Hwarang

You can watch this historical show on Netflix. He played the role of a royal soldier.

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim

This is the GOAT of Kdrama rom-coms as per many viewers. Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young are scintillating

Park Seo Joon and Park Min Young

People shipped the What's Wrong With Secretary Kim actors like crazy. The two denied the dating rumors.

