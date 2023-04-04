Parveen Babi birth anniversary: The rise and fall of the OG Bollywood diva

Parveen Babi was a total mystery. On her birthday, here's looking at how she lit up the screen and then fell down due to health reasons.

Parveen Babi's birthplace

Born on April 4, 1954 in Junagadh, Saurashtra, she was a single child from a family based in Junagadh.

Success

Bbai was one of the most bankable female stars in 1970-1980s.

Bold looks

Known for going bold, Parveen Babi was seen in movies like Kranti, Deewar, Shaan, The Burning Train and many more.

Relationships

Danny Denzongpa was the first person Parveen had a relationship with. She was then with Kabir Bedi and Mahesh Bhatt in 1977.

Parveen's sickness

Her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt turned bad when she was unwell. He had referred her to a psychiatrist.

Mental health issue

Babi was dealing with paranoid schizophrenia. She had debilitating paranoia, delusion and was violently aggressive.

Blaming Amitabh Bachchan

She called Amitabh her enemy and even claimed that he tried to kill her.

Health issues

Apart from having paranoid schizophrenia, she also had diabetes and osteoarthritis.

Cause of death

Parveen passed awy reportedly of multiple organ failure at 50. Her body was found out three days after her death.

Mahesh Bhatt's help

Parveen's alleged ex-boyfriend Mahesh Bhatt helped with carrying the last rites.

