Top 10 Bollywood stars who lost everything after stardom

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023

Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari was known as Tragedy Queen for the characters she played. Unfortunately, her life was no less than a tragedy.

Bhagwan Dada

Known as the nation’s 1st dancing superstar lived in a luxurious bungalow but spent the last few days of his life in a chawl.

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi was a glamorous and highest paid actress of her time. She vanished from the industry in 1983 and was found dead in her apartment.

Bharat Bhushan

Bharat Bhushan was a leading superstar of his time but he went bankrupt and was forced to work in small roles.

Sulochana

Sulochana was highest paid star but when she died in 1983 her condition was so poor that she could not even pay rent.

AK Hangal

AK Hangal was a notable actor but life took a turn that he had no money to even afford his medical bills.

Vimmi

Vimmi was a famous actress but died of liver disease in poverty at the age of 34.

Aachala Sachdev

She featured in over 120 films but when she died in 2012 she was left with no money and was blind and paralysed.

Raj Kiran

Raj Kiran earned popularity for his lead and supporting roles. Deepti Naval claimed that she saw him driving a taxi in America and Rishi Kapoor said that he is in a mental asylum in America.

Mahesh Anand

Another popular celebrity who died of struggling with financial issues and depression.

