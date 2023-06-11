Top 10 Bollywood stars who lost everything after stardom

Here is the list of Bollywood actors who were once famous stars but faced financial crisisSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
Meena Kumari was known as Tragedy Queen for the characters she played. Unfortunately, her life was no less than a tragedy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known as the nation’s 1st dancing superstar lived in a luxurious bungalow but spent the last few days of his life in a chawl.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parveen Babi was a glamorous and highest paid actress of her time. She vanished from the industry in 1983 and was found dead in her apartment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat Bhushan was a leading superstar of his time but he went bankrupt and was forced to work in small roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sulochana was highest paid star but when she died in 1983 her condition was so poor that she could not even pay rent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
AK Hangal was a notable actor but life took a turn that he had no money to even afford his medical bills.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vimmi was a famous actress but died of liver disease in poverty at the age of 34.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She featured in over 120 films but when she died in 2012 she was left with no money and was blind and paralysed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raj Kiran earned popularity for his lead and supporting roles. Deepti Naval claimed that she saw him driving a taxi in America and Rishi Kapoor said that he is in a mental asylum in America.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another popular celebrity who died of struggling with financial issues and depression.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
