Celebrity breakups of 2022

Here's looking at celebrities who suffered breakups this year.

Nikita Thakkar

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have allegedly broken up due to differences over marriage plans.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl also parted ways this year.

Dhanush and Aishawaryaa

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa ended their marriage after 15 years of togetherness.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood also broke up their long-term relationship as the diva could not see any future with him.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who met in Bigg Boss OTT have also called it quits.

Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh

In February, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh also announced their split.

