Here's looking at celebrities who suffered breakups this year.Source: Bollywood
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have allegedly broken up due to differences over marriage plans.Source: Bollywood
Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl also parted ways this year.Source: Bollywood
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa ended their marriage after 15 years of togetherness.Source: Bollywood
Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood also broke up their long-term relationship as the diva could not see any future with him.Source: Bollywood
Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat who met in Bigg Boss OTT have also called it quits.Source: Bollywood
In February, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh also announced their split.Source: Bollywood
