Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan follows less than 20 people on Instagram; check out

Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram follows very less people. Here, take a look at the names of the people that the Bollywood star chooses to follow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023
Ever wondered whom all does Shah Rukh Khan follow on Instagram?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the six people that the actor follows is his wife Gauri Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The king of romance also follows his eldest son, Aryan Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third person the actor follows is his daughter, Suhana with whom he shares a great bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fourth person, that the actor follows is his niece Alia. She is Gauri Khan's brothers daughter and is clsoe to SRK's kids- her cousins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The fifth person the superstar follows is his manager whom has been working with him since more than a decade.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The last person, SRK follows is Kaajal who reportedly is the good friend of the actor. She is a lawyer and reportedly was also one of the members of Sanjay Dutt's legal team.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK only follows 6 people and is followed by 36.2 million fans which is interesting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK has fans worldwide and needs no elongated introduction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is celebrating the success of his film Pathaan which reached Rs 1000 crore mark. The actor was seen on the screena after 4 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!