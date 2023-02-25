Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan follows less than 20 people on Instagram; check out

Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram follows very less people. Here, take a look at the names of the people that the Bollywood star chooses to follow.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

SRK follows these people on Instagram

Ever wondered whom all does Shah Rukh Khan follow on Instagram?



Gauri Khan

One of the six people that the actor follows is his wife Gauri Khan.



Aryan Khan

The king of romance also follows his eldest son, Aryan Khan.



Suhana Khan

The third person the actor follows is his daughter, Suhana with whom he shares a great bond.



Alia Chhiba

The fourth person, that the actor follows is his niece Alia. She is Gauri Khan's brothers daughter and is clsoe to SRK's kids- her cousins.



Pooja Dadlani

The fifth person the superstar follows is his manager whom has been working with him since more than a decade.



Kaajal Anand

The last person, SRK follows is Kaajal who reportedly is the good friend of the actor. She is a lawyer and reportedly was also one of the members of Sanjay Dutt's legal team.



Followed by 36.2 million people

SRK only follows 6 people and is followed by 36.2 million fans which is interesting.



No introduction

SRK has fans worldwide and needs no elongated introduction.



Pathaan

The actor is celebrating the success of his film Pathaan which reached Rs 1000 crore mark. The actor was seen on the screena after 4 years.



Thanks For Reading!

