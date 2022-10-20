Shah Rukh Khan reveals what's on his healthy foods list

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan shared 'AskSRK' session with his fans wherein they asked him which foods he can eat for the rest of his life.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan can consume dal any time of the day and his food is incomplete without a bowl of dal.Source: Bollywood
The actor can have rice which is an amazing source of iron, vitamins, and manganese.Source: Bollywood
As onions are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Shah Rukh Khan can have onions to stay healthy.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan likes to eat egg whites, orange juice, tandoori chicken, mutton, and vitamin tablets.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan loves to perform strength training and heavy lifting.Source: Bollywood
He performs deadlifts and pull-ups and works on his core.Source: Bollywood
