Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan shared 'AskSRK' session with his fans wherein they asked him which foods he can eat for the rest of his life.

Janhvi Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan can consume dal

Shah Rukh Khan can consume dal any time of the day and his food is incomplete without a bowl of dal.

Shah Rukh Khan can have rice

The actor can have rice which is an amazing source of iron, vitamins, and manganese.

Shah Rukh Khan can eat onions

As onions are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Shah Rukh Khan can have onions to stay healthy.

Shah Rukh Khan's food list

Shah Rukh Khan likes to eat egg whites, orange juice, tandoori chicken, mutton, and vitamin tablets.

Shah Rukh Khan's workout

Shah Rukh Khan loves to perform strength training and heavy lifting.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals what's on his healthy foods list

He performs deadlifts and pull-ups and works on his core.

