Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger 3 star Salman Khan: Top 10 highest paid actors

Top 10 Highest Paid Actors In Bollywood: From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan; here is a list of celebs who charge a bomb for films.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs 100-120 crores.

Salman Khan

Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan reportedly charges around Rs. 130-150 crores.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs 135-140 crores.

John Abraham

Pathaan actor John Abraham reportedly charges Rs 20 to 21 crore per film.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan reportedly charges Rs. 50-55 crores for a film.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan reportedly charges Rs 15-20 crores.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn reportedly charges Rs 30-52 crores for a film.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh reportedly charges Rs 50 crore per film.

Ranbir Kapoor

Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 70 crore for the film.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan has reportedly stopped charging money for his films and takes a share of the profit.

