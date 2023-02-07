Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger 3 star Salman Khan: Top 10 highest paid actors

Top 10 Highest Paid Actors In Bollywood: From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan; here is a list of celebs who charge a bomb for films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2023
Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan reportedly charges Rs 100-120 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan reportedly charges around Rs. 130-150 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar reportedly charges Rs 135-140 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan actor John Abraham reportedly charges Rs 20 to 21 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan reportedly charges Rs. 50-55 crores for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan reportedly charges Rs 15-20 crores.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn reportedly charges Rs 30-52 crores for a film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh reportedly charges Rs 50 crore per film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charges Rs 70 crore for the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan has reportedly stopped charging money for his films and takes a share of the profit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
