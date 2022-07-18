Deepika Padukone flaunts toned legs

Here's a look at pictures of Deepika Padukone flaunting her long, toned legs.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Standing tall

Deepika Padukone has sexiest legs in town.

Source: Bollywood

Orange is the new black

Tall and beautiful - Dippy always looks mesmerising.

Source: Bollywood

Being sporty

This look of Deepika Padukone needs to be bookmarked.

Source: Bollywood

LBD

Little black dress is a girl's best friend, no?

Source: Bollywood

Trendsetter

This was Deepika Padukone for her wedding reception.

Source: Bollywood

Oh la la

She is true Bollywood diva and we love it.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Times Mouni Roy set the temperature soaring in bold and risque outfits

 Find Out More