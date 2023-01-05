Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's forever young secrets revealed

Deepika Padukone who will next be seen in Pathaan has turned 37. The birthday girl looks forever young. Here, take a look at her beauty secrets which will make you age like a fine wine.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Pilates is the key

The actress loves to do Pilates which helps her in maintaining her toned figure.

Mindful

Deepika Padukone is very mindful about her physical and mental health. That is why she looks best on the big screen.

Flexibility secret

Deepika prefers to do stretching exercises which helps her maintaining her shape.

Be motivated

Deepika ensures that she loves her workout and loves to experiment with the same.

Tiny meals

Deepika prefers to eat healthy every hour. Isn't that very cool?

Mental health

The actress who had battled depression ensures that her mental health is fine as physical health.

Badminton

Deepika swears by badminton for her fit mind, body and soul.

Priotitize self

The actress loves to indulge in self care and priotitize her relationships.

Keep an open mind

The actress loves to try different forms of workouts and is very experimental with her workout routines.

Portion control

The actress is always mindful about what she eats and never shies away from her favourite cuisines.

