Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's forever young secrets revealed

Deepika Padukone who will next be seen in Pathaan has turned 37. The birthday girl looks forever young. Here, take a look at her beauty secrets which will make you age like a fine wine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2023
The actress loves to do Pilates which helps her in maintaining her toned figure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is very mindful about her physical and mental health. That is why she looks best on the big screen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika prefers to do stretching exercises which helps her maintaining her shape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika ensures that she loves her workout and loves to experiment with the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika prefers to eat healthy every hour. Isn't that very cool?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress who had battled depression ensures that her mental health is fine as physical health.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika swears by badminton for her fit mind, body and soul.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to indulge in self care and priotitize her relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to try different forms of workouts and is very experimental with her workout routines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is always mindful about what she eats and never shies away from her favourite cuisines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
