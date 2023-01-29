Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's secrets for a bikini ready body

Deepika Padukone looks sexy in Pathaan as a female spy. This is the diet the Besharam Rang actress followed which is phenomenal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023
The actress loves to do Pilates and does the same every day. She has always sworn by the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika does not skip any meal when it comes to following a diet and eating on time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress is known to make good food and loves to eat home-cooked meals.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress ensures that she indulges in good amounts of fibre, proteins and vitamins.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to consume quinoa for dinner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress before indulging in workout likes to do a bit of pre-running.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika believes that running helps her body do high-intensity workouts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post a hardcore workout, Deepika completes the same with stretching which she likes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika likes to include the same in her workout and she loves variations.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress likes to quickly go on a treadmill for a 10-minute walk or go for a run when she is short on time.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
