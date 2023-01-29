Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's secrets for a bikini ready body

Deepika Padukone looks sexy in Pathaan as a female spy. This is the diet the Besharam Rang actress followed which is phenomenal.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023

Pilates girl

The actress loves to do Pilates and does the same every day. She has always sworn by the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never skips food

Deepika does not skip any meal when it comes to following a diet and eating on time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makes food

The actress is known to make good food and loves to eat home-cooked meals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Balanced meal

The actress ensures that she indulges in good amounts of fibre, proteins and vitamins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Quinoa

The actress loves to consume quinoa for dinner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Running

The actress before indulging in workout likes to do a bit of pre-running.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Benefits of running

Deepika believes that running helps her body do high-intensity workouts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stretching

Post a hardcore workout, Deepika completes the same with stretching which she likes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kickboxing

Deepika likes to include the same in her workout and she loves variations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Be consistent

The actress likes to quickly go on a treadmill for a 10-minute walk or go for a run when she is short on time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rakhi Sawant mother Jaya Bheda passes away: Unknown facts and bond the mother-daughter shared

 

 Find Out More