Deepika Padukone flaunts toned back

Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone is a fitness freak. She works hard to keep fit and is one of the hottest sirens in the industry. Deepika is a fashionista and her outfits usually contain a lot of backless designer wear. Let's see some pics in which Deepika flaunted her toned back.   

Red hot! 

Here's when Deepika wore a stunning red gown while in Cannes. The gorgeous beauty was one of the jury members at Cannes  Film Festival this year. From the updo to makeup accessories, DP was HOT!

Desi at Cannes

Deepika Padukone wore a Sabyasachi striped saree for one of her Cannes appearances this year. She gave her look a modern twist with a one-shoulder strap blouse. Hotness should be her second name. 

Waterbaby with a toned back 

Here's one of Deepika Padukone's underwater photoshoot. Maybe she was checking the Gehraiyaan. Teehee, JK. DP flaunting her back is forever, on land in the pool, everywhere. 

Going OTT with sleeves

Deepika Padukone is one helluva fashionista. She has been brutally trolled for the same but it doesn't affect her. Here's Deepu in a backless gown with big ruffle sleeves. 

Feather beauty at Cannes again

Deepika Padukone wore a lot of hottest couture while at French Riviera. Here's the gorgeous Fighter beauty in a headily feather-tasselled gown. 

Orange is the new HOT 

Deepika Padukone is always ready to experiment with her outfits, styles, colours. She has gone from pop to neon to pastels, blings and more. Here's when DP wore an orange bodycon for one of her film promotions. 

Oozing Oomph in backless 

Check out the hottest ever backless outfit worn by Deepika Padukone! She is easily every designer's favourite muse. 

Deepika at the METS 

When Deepika Padukone went backless in a red outfit, red lips and wet hair look! She dripped oomph! 

Deepika's love for drama 

Of late Deepika Padukone doesn't mind going OTT or breaking stereotypes when experimenting with fashion. Here's another one of the Project K actress's Cannes looks. 

