Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone's Top 10 eye candy looks

Deepika Padukone knows to create magic in every frame. Here, take a look at her top 10 amazing snaps which will make you believe that she is a real beauty with brains.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Cuteness

Deepika is totally an amalgamation of cuteness and hotness together.

Source: Bollywood

Intellectual beauty

Deepika is an intelligent woman who is admired for her alluring looks and acting chops.

Source: Bollywood

Fantasy picture

Deepika is known to fulfill her own dreams with hardwork, talent and dedication.

Source: Bollywood

Classic

Every woman should be like the star- classy, fabulous but not pricey.

Source: Bollywood

Fierce

All you need is fire in your soul and elegance in youor heart to slay it like the actress.

Source: Bollywood

Princess look

At times you need to be the princess of your own story who also is the saviour of the prince.

Source: Bollywood

Expression

Deepika was surely born to express and not to impress anyone. What do you think?

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful

If you love and embrace yourself, you reach the epitome of self care which Deepika practices.

Source: Bollywood

Jewellery

Life is really short. Wear a necklace and strike a pose like the actress.

Source: Bollywood

Sparkling

Deepika's sparkle surely will set the screen on fire and burn our eyes.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16: The most controversial celebs

 

 Find Out More