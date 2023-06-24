Bollywood box office hits, flops and disasters of first half of 2023

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan and more starrer Kuttey turned out to be FLOP. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a FLOP. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee based on Driving License have a DISASTER verdict. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was a HIT. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji's feature film after a long time Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was ABOVE AVERAGE. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa turned out to be an AVERAGE. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah was a FLOP. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and more celebs starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a BELOW AVERAGE. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Yogita Bihani starrer The Kerala Story is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nushrratt Bharrucha and Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer Chatrapathi turned out to be a DISASTER. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Multi starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 was a HIT. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is still running in cinemas. For now, it is an average hit and counting,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush had kickass the first three days and it fell drastically thereafter. It is still running in cinemas so verdict is pending.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Animated movies on mythology better than Adipurush for adults and kids to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More