Bollywood box office hits, flops and disasters of first half of 2023
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Radhika Madan and more starrer Kuttey turned out to be FLOP.
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a FLOP.
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee based on Driving License have a DISASTER verdict.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor was a HIT.
Rani Mukerji's feature film after a long time Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was ABOVE AVERAGE.
Ajay Devgn's Bholaa turned out to be an AVERAGE.
Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah was a FLOP.
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and more celebs starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a BELOW AVERAGE.
Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Yogita Bihani starrer The Kerala Story is an ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.
Nushrratt Bharrucha and Bellamkonda Sreenivas starrer Chatrapathi turned out to be a DISASTER.
Multi starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 was a HIT.
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is still running in cinemas. For now, it is an average hit and counting,
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush had kickass the first three days and it fell drastically thereafter. It is still running in cinemas so verdict is pending.
