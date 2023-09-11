Pathaan and other Top 10 films that revolved around India, Pakistan and terrorism

A look at popular Bollywood movies which has an India, Pakistan and terrorism angle in it. Be it Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan, URI The Surgical Strike and more...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 11, 2023

Sarfarosh

This Aamir Khan starrer has an amazing twist which you will not see coming.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Kashmir

Hrithik Roshan starrer has an angle of terrorism in it. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra goes to Pakistan to stop a terrorist attack. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan tries to stop John Abraham who has joined hands Pakistani organisation and plans to terrorize India with a deadly virus.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Uri: The Surgical Strike

When India gave it back to Pakistan for their attack on URI, Kashmir. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fiza

In Fiza, Hrithik Roshan's character joins a terrorist organisation. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fanaa

Aamir Khan's character is a terrorist who feels he is not doing anything wrong. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty

Akshay Kumar tries to stop the sleeper cells set up by Pakistan. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Roja

Rishi is kidnapped by the terrorists whose agenda is to separate Kashmir from India. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Se

Manisha Koirala and Shah Rukh Khan starrer is also based on terrorism wherein Manisha plays a suicide bomber's role. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Meri Jaan

R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan starrer revolves around the impact of the 2006 Mumbai train blasts. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Attacks of 26/11

8 terrorists attacked popular locations in Mumbai, India on 26th November. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Neerja

A brave flight attendant defends Indian passengers amidst a hijack. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Abhimanyu and Akshara to realise feelings for each other?

 

 Find Out More