Pathaan and other Top 9 Bollywood movies that became hit despite facing boycott

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023

Pathaan faced boycott calls for Besharam Song yet the film became a mega blockbuster.

Haider set against the backdrop of Kashmir received a boycott call still the film earned double its budget of Rs 45 crore.

Padmaavat indulged in controversies and people asked for a ban yet the film was released and earned Rs 585 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi too faced a boycott trend but the film became a blockbuster.

Brahmastra faced several boycott calls however the film minted Rs 400 crore gross.

Lipstick Under My Burkha was boycotted for its bold portrayal of female desires.

The Dirty Picture became a commercial hit despite facing a boycott.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela faced religious protests.

PK faced ban calls for hurting religious sentiments yet the film collected Rs 850 crore worldwide.

