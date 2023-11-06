Pathaan and other Top 9 Bollywood movies that became hit despite facing boycott
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 06, 2023
Pathaan faced boycott calls for Besharam Song yet the film became a mega blockbuster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Haider set against the backdrop of Kashmir received a boycott call still the film earned double its budget of Rs 45 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Padmaavat indulged in controversies and people asked for a ban yet the film was released and earned Rs 585 crore.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangubai Kathiawadi too faced a boycott trend but the film became a blockbuster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra faced several boycott calls however the film minted Rs 400 crore gross.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lipstick Under My Burkha was boycotted for its bold portrayal of female desires.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dirty Picture became a commercial hit despite facing a boycott.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela faced religious protests.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PK faced ban calls for hurting religious sentiments yet the film collected Rs 850 crore worldwide.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3 box office collection: Ahead of Salman Khan starrer check Laxmi Puja day numbers of earlier Diwali releases
Find Out More