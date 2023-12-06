Pathaan and Tiger in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2?
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
War 2 is a part of YRF spy universe and Jr. NTR joins the big Bollywood franchise opposite Hrithik Roshan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post RRR success Jr. NTR is set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Having said the actioner film being a spyverse, character cross appearance was expected.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike earlier Spy Universe films featuring surprise cameos, War 2 won't include guest appearances.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will prominently feature Hrithik Roshan, NTR, and Kiara Advani without any additional cameos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Tiger 3 didn't resonate well, influencing the decision to avoid such surprises.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukherji decided to maintain focus on the main cast due to the limited success of recent cameos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makers aim to create an extraordinary spy drama for War 2 which is set for a January 2025 release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Plans for Tiger Vs Pathaan, featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, are reportedly put on hold.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yash Raj Films has shifted the focus on War 2 intending to deliver a compelling narrative with two pan-India stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal on OTT: Check release details, platform and more about Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol film
Find Out More