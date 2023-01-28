Pathaan box office collection: Check Top 20 records that have created history

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan is breaking records across the globe at the box office. Know all the top details about the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan delivered the biggest-ever opening also on a non-holiday weekday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan reportedly collected Rs 57 crore on the first day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK really is ruling the world with his latest offering Pathaan. In 2 days the movie collected Rs 219.60 crore worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film managed to stay over the Rs 50 crore mark in the past two days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is smashing records one after the other at the box office window.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The day two collection of the movie has almost touched Rs 70 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh's movie entered the 100 crore club in just 2 days, which is just wow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan made more than Rs 100 crore in only a day. Isn't that amazing and how?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan apart from in East Punjab has done globally well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan reportedly made Rs 4 crore in West Bengal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The spyverse movie collected Rs 1 crore in Assam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie collected Rs 1 crore in a day in Odisha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The closing weekend in India by Pathaan at the box office will be around Rs 163 crore reportedlySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan has managed to cross reportedly Rs 150 crore mark in just three days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The spy action movie has broken records too down south.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie reportedly made Rs 12.25 crore at PVR on day of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie reportedly made Rs 9.63 crore at Inox on the day of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie reportedly made Rs 5.20 crore at Cinepolis on the day of release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly the movie made Rs 31.60 crore at national multiplexes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's Pathaan made $4.75 million overseas reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!