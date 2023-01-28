Pathaan box office collection: Check Top 20 records that have created history

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan is breaking records across the globe at the box office. Know all the top details about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 28, 2023

Biggest non-holiday opening for a Hindi movie

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan delivered the biggest-ever opening also on a non-holiday weekday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest single-day Bollywood opener of all time

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan reportedly collected Rs 57 crore on the first day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest holiday collection-Pathaan

SRK really is ruling the world with his latest offering Pathaan. In 2 days the movie collected Rs 219.60 crore worldwide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First movie to do business of Rs 50 crore on two back-to-back days

The film managed to stay over the Rs 50 crore mark in the past two days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First movie to do business of Rs 60 crore in one day

The movie is smashing records one after the other at the box office window.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First movie to do business of Rs 70 crore in one day

The day two collection of the movie has almost touched Rs 70 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enters Rs 100 crore club only in 2 days

Shah Rukh's movie entered the 100 crore club in just 2 days, which is just wow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fastest movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club

Pathaan made more than Rs 100 crore in only a day. Isn't that amazing and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Creates records in every part of India

Pathaan apart from in East Punjab has done globally well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First movie to do well in West Bengal

Pathaan reportedly made Rs 4 crore in West Bengal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan does well in Assam

The spyverse movie collected Rs 1 crore in Assam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan soars in Odisha

The movie collected Rs 1 crore in a day in Odisha.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest opening weekend

The closing weekend in India by Pathaan at the box office will be around Rs 163 crore reportedly

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First movie to have an opening weekend of Rs 150 crore

Pathaan has managed to cross reportedly Rs 150 crore mark in just three days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

First Bollywood movie to make Rs 1 crore in a day in Kerala

The spy action movie has broken records too down south.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest single-day total in PVR cinemas

The movie reportedly made Rs 12.25 crore at PVR on day of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest single-day total in Inox

The movie reportedly made Rs 9.63 crore at Inox on the day of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest single-day total in Cinepolis

The movie reportedly made Rs 5.20 crore at Cinepolis on the day of release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest single-day collection in national chains

Reportedly the movie made Rs 31.60 crore at national multiplexes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biggest Opening Day overseas

SRK's Pathaan made $4.75 million overseas reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16 contestants called nasty things by hosts and fellow inmates

 

 Find Out More