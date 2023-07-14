Top 10 movies that made record breaking business overseas
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023
Aamir Khan’s Dangal collected made a business of Rs 1500 crore abroad.
Secret Superstar collected approximately Rs 825 crore overseas.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 500 crore.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan overseas collection is Rs 397 crore.
Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 earned Rs 393 crore abroad.
Aamir Khan’s third film to register in this list is PK with Rs 365 crore overseas earnings.
Andhadhun earned Rs 360 crore in the international market.
Reportedly, RRR made a business of Rs 350 crore overseas.
Hindi Medium did a business of Rs 239 crore abroad.
Yash starrer KGF 2 collected Rs 206 crore from international screenings.
