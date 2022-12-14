Morning drink

Reportedly, the Pathaan actress drinks warm lemon water with honey empty stomach early in the morning.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Breakfast

The actress likes to have idli, upma, dosa for breakfast. She is a huge fan of South Indian food.

Source: Bollywood

Protein-rich food

Deepika also likes to eat, reportedly protein-rich food like egg whites on bread.

Source: Bollywood

Evening snack

The actress in the evening reportedly prefers to have black coffee with dry fruits.

Source: Bollywood

Eating in smaller quantity

Deepika likes to eat in smaller quantities. She ensures that she does not overeat.

Source: Bollywood

Dinner

The actress reportedly prefers to eat green veggies, chapatti's and salad.

Source: Bollywood

Fruits

Deepika likes to also eat fresh fruits and greens. She ensures that she does not overeat.

Source: Bollywood

Cravings solution

Deepika reportedly eats dark chocolates, to control her cravings.

Source: Bollywood

Rescue food

She likes to eat simple home-cooked food and her comfort food is rasam rice.

Source: Bollywood

Eating properly

Deepika eats everything but she ensures that she eats the right kind of food.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

