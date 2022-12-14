Reportedly, the Pathaan actress drinks warm lemon water with honey empty stomach early in the morning.Source: Bollywood
The actress likes to have idli, upma, dosa for breakfast. She is a huge fan of South Indian food.Source: Bollywood
Deepika also likes to eat, reportedly protein-rich food like egg whites on bread.Source: Bollywood
The actress in the evening reportedly prefers to have black coffee with dry fruits.Source: Bollywood
Deepika likes to eat in smaller quantities. She ensures that she does not overeat.Source: Bollywood
The actress reportedly prefers to eat green veggies, chapatti's and salad.Source: Bollywood
Deepika likes to also eat fresh fruits and greens. She ensures that she does not overeat.Source: Bollywood
Deepika reportedly eats dark chocolates, to control her cravings.Source: Bollywood
She likes to eat simple home-cooked food and her comfort food is rasam rice.Source: Bollywood
Deepika eats everything but she ensures that she eats the right kind of food.Source: Bollywood
