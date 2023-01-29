Pathaan diva Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood actresses who have entered Rs 200 crore club

There have been many top Bollywood heroines like Deepika Padukone and many others whose films have made a mark in the Rs 200 crore club.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jan 29, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Her movie Pathaan has crossed Rs 200 crore collection in just four days.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Her movie Dangal made a total collection of Rs 386.68 crore.

Anushka Sharma

Her movie Sultan collectively made Rs 300.65 crore.

Katrina Kaif

Her film Dhoom3 collectively made Rs 284.27 crore.

Kajol

Her movie Tanhaji made a total collection of Rs 279.14 crore.

Alia Bhatt

She was seen in Brahmastra which made a total collection of Rs 257 crore.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh made a total collection of Rs 278.24 respectively.

Yami Gautam

Her movie Uri: The Surgical Strike made a total collection of Rs 245.36 crore.

Priyanka Chopra

The actress was seen in Krrish 3 which made a total collection of Rs 244.92 crore.

Tabu

The actress was seen in Drishyam 2 which made a total collection of more than Rs 240 crore.

