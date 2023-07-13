Pathaan, Farzi and more on IMDb most popular Indian movies and web series of 2023
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Pathaan saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after 4 years.
Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi is an action-packed thriller.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a great action drama of Salman Khan's.
If you liked The Kashmir Files you will like The Kerala Story.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a good romantic comedy movie.
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna lead Mission Majnu.
Watch The Night Manager for Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Rana Naidu shows great acting by Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati.
Jubilee Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side is a must-watch.
Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad was the best watch of 2023.
These shows and movies have been listed according to IMDB.
These movies and web series have had a huge fan base.
