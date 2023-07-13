Pathaan, Farzi and more on IMDb most popular Indian movies and web series of 2023

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Pathaan saw Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after 4 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi is an action-packed thriller.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a great action drama of Salman Khan's.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you liked The Kashmir Files you will like The Kerala Story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a good romantic comedy movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna lead Mission Majnu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch The Night Manager for Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Naidu shows great acting by Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jubilee Asur: Welcome To Your Dark Side is a must-watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad was the best watch of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These shows and movies have been listed according to IMDB.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

These movies and web series have had a huge fan base.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more South Indian stars in Game of Thrones reimagined by AI

 

 Find Out More