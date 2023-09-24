Pathaan and Tiger 3 stars come together at Mah CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati celebration

Tiger 3 star and Jawan hunk, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited CM Eknath Shinde's house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
It's been a really long time since Salman and Shah Rukh were seen together in the same frame.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
CM Eknath Shinde posed with the two Khan of Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How goofy do Salman and Shah Rukh Khan look in this picture?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Desi looks of the two Khans would have left fans gushing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like an Awkward picture wherein neither Salman nor Shah Rukh know what to do.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The picture got cut unfortunately but here's CM's son Shrikant Shinde posing with the Khans.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When you have two superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan under one roof. You better click a picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger 3 star posed with the security team at Eknath Shinde's residence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh is seen making his way towards his car, he looks flabbergasted by the commotion and mob.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman and Shah Rukh are the biggest superstars in the country. They have fans everywhere.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Diwali, fans will get a treat of Pathaan with Tiger again. And it's gonna be epic!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!