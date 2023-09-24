Pathaan and Tiger 3 stars come together at Mah CM Eknath Shinde's Ganpati celebration

Tiger 3 star and Jawan hunk, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan visited CM Eknath Shinde's house to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

Salman and SRK

It's been a really long time since Salman and Shah Rukh were seen together in the same frame.

SRK and Salman's photoshoot

CM Eknath Shinde posed with the two Khan of Bollywood.

Interruption during photo ops

How goofy do Salman and Shah Rukh Khan look in this picture?

The superstars

The Desi looks of the two Khans would have left fans gushing.

Candid pictures

It looks like an Awkward picture wherein neither Salman nor Shah Rukh know what to do.

CM and son

The picture got cut unfortunately but here's CM's son Shrikant Shinde posing with the Khans.

Family picture with Khans

When you have two superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan under one roof. You better click a picture.

Salman's fans

The Tiger 3 star posed with the security team at Eknath Shinde's residence.

Shah Rukh mobbed

Shah Rukh is seen making his way towards his car, he looks flabbergasted by the commotion and mob.

Everyone's fave

Salman and Shah Rukh are the biggest superstars in the country. They have fans everywhere.

Tiger and Pathaan

In Diwali, fans will get a treat of Pathaan with Tiger again. And it's gonna be epic!

