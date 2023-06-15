Adipurush: First day collection of top movies before Prabhas starrer

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 15, 2023

Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore on the first day.

KGF 2 earned Rs 53.95 crore on the first day.

War warned Rs 53.35 crore on the opening day.

Thugs Of Hindostan earned Rs 52.25 crore on the first day.

Happy New Year earned Rs 44.97 crore on the first day

Bharat earned Rs 42.30 crore on the first day.

Baahubali 2 made Rs 41 crore on day 1.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo made Rs 40.35 crore on day 1.

Sultan made Rs 36.54 crore on day 1.

Dhoom 3 made Rs 36.22 crore on day 1.

Adipurush releases tomorrow.

The Prabhas starrer movie is much awaited.

