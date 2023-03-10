Pathaan, Kuttey, Gaslight and more Top 10 upcoming movies on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT platforms

Check out upcoming Bollywood movies to release on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s Kuttey will release on Netflix on 16th March 2023

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga

Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s heist drama will release on Netflix on 24th March 2023

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie Pathaan is all set for OTT release on 25th April 2023

Gaslight

Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023

Varisu (Hindi)

Thalapathy Vijay’s superhit film’s Hindi version will be available on Amazon Prime Video

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy will stream on Jio Cinema

Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi’s crime thriller will release on Jio Cinema.

Chakda Express

Anushka Sharma will play the lead in this biopic sports drama of Jhulan Goswami. It will release on Netflix

Khufiya

Tabu plays a RAW agent in Khufiya which also stars Ali Fazal. Khufiya will release on Netflix.

Kathal

Sanya Malhotra plays the lead in this Netflix film expected to release this month.

