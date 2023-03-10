Pathaan, Kuttey, Gaslight and more Top 10 upcoming movies on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT platforms

Check out upcoming Bollywood movies to release on OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
Arjun Kapoor and Tabu’s Kuttey will release on Netflix on 16th March 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s heist drama will release on Netflix on 24th March 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster movie Pathaan is all set for OTT release on 25th April 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gaslight starring Sara Ali Khan will release on Disney+ Hotstar on 31st March 2023Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay’s superhit film’s Hindi version will be available on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror comedy will stream on Jio CinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi’s crime thriller will release on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma will play the lead in this biopic sports drama of Jhulan Goswami. It will release on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tabu plays a RAW agent in Khufiya which also stars Ali Fazal. Khufiya will release on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Malhotra plays the lead in this Netflix film expected to release this month.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!