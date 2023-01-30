Pathaan makes 17 new box office records at the end of 5-day blockbuster run

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's movie Pathaan has been on a record breaking spree. Here, check out the latest box office numbers.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Jan 30, 2023

Highest grossing opening weekend in the History of Hindi cinema

The movie has made Rs 313 crore worldwide in three days and has made a gross 542 crore collection in just 5 days.

Only Hindi film to breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier twice

Pathaan is on a record breaking run at the box office.

Only Hindi film to breach ₹ 60 Cr NBOC Barrier twice

Siddharth Anand's movie has hit yet another 100 crore+ in 5th day.

Highest grossing weekend for John Abraham

The actor as an anti-hero is surely back on the big screen.

Only Hindi film to breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier on A non-holiday

The overseas gross of the movie on day 5 is at 42 crore ($5.13 million), taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to 112 crore gross.

Fastest Hindi film to record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC

Pathaan has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in Indian like in just five days.

Fastest Hindi film to record ₹ 200 Cr NBOC

In only five days Pathaan has made Rs 280 crore nett up.

Fastest Hindi film to Record ₹ 250 Cr NBOC

Pathaan has been the fastest spyverse movie to enter Rs 250 crore in only five days.

Widest Hindi release of all time in India

With insane collections, Pathaan has been the widest release for a Hindi movie.

YRF is The Only Film Studio in India to Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier with a Hindi film 6 times since 2018

Since 2018, Yash Raj Films has been the only studio which has managed to give people experience of a lifetime, since 2018.

3rd YRF spy universe movie

After Ek Tha Tiger and War, Pathaan has been the third spy universe movie to set an opening day record.

Highest grossing weekend for SRK

Pathaan is surely entertaining people globally and getting people to the theatres.

Only Hindi film to breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on day 2

Pathaan in 5 days has made Rs 207.2 crore in the overseas.

Highest grossing weekend for Siddharth Anand

The director has given the best direction of his life with Pathaan.

Highest grossing weekend for Yash Raj Films

YRF has set a new record in process with their latest offering Pathaan.

Highest grossing weekend for Deepika Padukone

Deepika via Pathaan has surely given her fans an experience of a lifetime.

Highest grossing weekend for The YRF Spy Universe

Pathaan has created history for YRF and the team could not be happier.

