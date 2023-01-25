Pathaan movie review: Here's what you can expect from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's movie Pathaan is out. Here are ten reasons why you need to watch the action thriller drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023
The stellar cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie was shot in India, Afghanistan, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia, Italy and France reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone will be a female fatale spy and SRK will be seen in an action avatar. Every kick looks real.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai" is a dialogue etched in the mind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor trained hard and got ripped abs for the movie at the age of 56.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has done solo action scenes, does gun-toting and totally steals the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathaan are songs etched in our minds lately from the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor is known to do best action roles and opposite SRK, it will be a dream to watch the star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
King Khan is back in action with Pathaan post his four year-long break. It will totally be worth it to watch him back.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan will be the finest movie of 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
