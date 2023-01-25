Pathaan movie review: Here's what you can expect from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's movie Pathaan is out. Here are ten reasons why you need to watch the action thriller drama.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Amazing cast

The stellar cast includes Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Breathtaking locales

The movie was shot in India, Afghanistan, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia, Italy and France reportedly.

Awe inspiring fight scenes

Deepika Padukone will be a female fatale spy and SRK will be seen in an action avatar. Every kick looks real.

Seeti maar one liners

"Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai" is a dialogue etched in the mind.

Shah Rukh Khan in his best form

The actor trained hard and got ripped abs for the movie at the age of 56.

Deepika Padukone raises the temp

The actress has done solo action scenes, does gun-toting and totally steals the show.

Songs that will stay on your mind even after the film is over

Besharam Rang, Jhoome Jo Pathaan are songs etched in our minds lately from the movie.

John Abraham is so bad you'd love him

The actor is known to do best action roles and opposite SRK, it will be a dream to watch the star.

Paisa wasool big screen Bollywood experience we had been missing

King Khan is back in action with Pathaan post his four year-long break. It will totally be worth it to watch him back.

Book your tickets

Pathaan will be the finest movie of 2023.

