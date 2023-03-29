Pathaan out of Top 10 films of 2023 at worldwide box office; check full list

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has outperformed at the box office globally. Here, are the list of movies with Pathaan that created a stir at the worldwide box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023
This has been one of the films to have crossed Rs 600 million worldwide in 2023 where a pawn tries to get rid of a minister who is a traitor. The film made 673.2 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Young people need to fight against life and death to save Earth. Andy Lau's movie made Rs 603.1 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyn, Hank Pym and Janet Van interact with weird creatures on a journey of adventure. This movie made Rs 470 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adonis has to see a faceoff in boxing with a childhood friend. This film made Rs 245.9 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Briar and Bramble's mom passes away. An older female bear comes and Bear Brothers now need to know the truth. The film made Rs 216.2 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A robotics engineer makes a doll at a toy company that has its own life. The movie made Rs 176 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghostface killings survivors leave Woodsboro and begin a new chapter in New York. The movie made Rs 139.3 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Wick needs to face an enemy. He has to make his old friends his foes. The movie made Rs 137.5 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A girl is seen straying into the dreamy sea world that has all its secrets. The movie made Rs 133 million worldwide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's spy action movie made Rs 129 million globally in only 60 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
