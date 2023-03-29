Pathaan out of Top 10 films of 2023 at worldwide box office; check full list

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has outperformed at the box office globally. Here, are the list of movies with Pathaan that created a stir at the worldwide box office.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2023

Full River Red

This has been one of the films to have crossed Rs 600 million worldwide in 2023 where a pawn tries to get rid of a minister who is a traitor. The film made 673.2 million worldwide.

The Wandering Earth 2

Young people need to fight against life and death to save Earth. Andy Lau's movie made Rs 603.1 million worldwide.

Antman And The Wasp Quantumania

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyn, Hank Pym and Janet Van interact with weird creatures on a journey of adventure. This movie made Rs 470 million worldwide.

Creed 3

Adonis has to see a faceoff in boxing with a childhood friend. This film made Rs 245.9 million worldwide.

Boonie Bears Guardian Code

Briar and Bramble's mom passes away. An older female bear comes and Bear Brothers now need to know the truth. The film made Rs 216.2 million worldwide.

M3GAN

A robotics engineer makes a doll at a toy company that has its own life. The movie made Rs 176 million worldwide.

Scream 6

Ghostface killings survivors leave Woodsboro and begin a new chapter in New York. The movie made Rs 139.3 million worldwide.

John Wick 4

Wick needs to face an enemy. He has to make his old friends his foes. The movie made Rs 137.5 million worldwide.

Deep Sea

A girl is seen straying into the dreamy sea world that has all its secrets. The movie made Rs 133 million worldwide.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's spy action movie made Rs 129 million globally in only 60 days.

