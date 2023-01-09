Pathaan, Pushpa 2 and more on on IMDb's Top 20 Most Awaited films of 2023

IMDb has come out with the list of most anticipated movies of 2023. It looks like Pathaan, Pushpa 2 have topped the list and will be competiting with one another. Take a look at the most awaited top 20 movies of 2023, as per IMDb.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 09, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's movie has topped IMDB's list of top 20 most-awaited movies of 2023.
Second on the list is Allu Arjun's most awaited movie Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 where the clash of Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh will continue.
Atlee's movie will show that a man is being punished for a mistake he has not made. The actor will share screenspace with Nayanthara.
Om Raut's adaptation of Indian mythology will show the triumph of good over evil.
A gang leader will keep the promise that he had made to his dying friend. Everyone's excited to watch this movie of Prabhas.
Joseph Vijay's movie will be about Vijay Rajendran whose life changes when his foster dad passes away unexpectedly.
Shriya Saran's movie is about a freedom fighter and a Gandhi follower who have been attacked. The story is set between 1942-1986.
The movie is going to be an action, crime and mystery film. Joseph Vijay will be having an interesting role.
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will be making her debut this year with The Archies.
SRK is out with three big releases in 2023, one of them being Dunki.
Salman Khan will be having two releases this year. Tiger 3 is expected to release in November, this year.
Three brothers and two younger siblings need to wait to get married until their elder one becomes emotionally attached.
Ajith Kumar's movie would be about a mastermind and his team committing a bank heist.
Ranbir Kapoor's movie will be a gangster drama and will show the tumultuous relationship between all the characters.
Mammootty's movie is much awaited in 2023 and has ranked number 15 on IMDB's top 20 most-awaited movies of 2023.
A hero eliminates corruption from the system by killing the corrupt bureaucrats.
Picchi and Marudan take part in the annual bull-taming contest at the Chellaiyi festival at Periyapatti hoping to subdue a ferocious Kaari bull that had defeated Picchi's father.
Kartik Aaryan's movie has come on the 18th in the list. The story will be about Bantu who is hated by his dad since he was a kid. When he comes to know that Jindals are his parents, his world changes.
Second last on the list is Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's movie which is based on the original 1998 movie of Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan.
Ajay Devgn's movie will show the journey of a father who has got release from jail post 10 years. Will he be able to meet his daughter as on the road ahead lies many obstacles?
