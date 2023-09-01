Pathaan releases in Japan, will it enter the highest grossing Indian movies list?

After being a blockbuster hit Pathaan re-releases in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is scheduled to release in Japan on 1st September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film’s domestic box office collection stands at Rs 543 crore and the worldwide gross collection is Rs 1050 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With its release in Japan will Siddharth Anand's spy thriller enter the list of highest-grossing Indian movies in Japan?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus had a successful run in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s Muthu approximately collected Rs 23 crore and after re-release, it earned Rs 3 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas starrer approximately collected Rs 20 crore in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s movie collected Rs 10 crore only in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ram Charan’s another blockbuster hit collected Rs 8 crore in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi’s movie made a business of Rs 9 crore in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie collected Rs 9 crore in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajinikanth’s Robot received a positive response in Japan. The makers re-edited it to 2 hours making it suitable for the audience there.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan’s Dangal collected Rs 3 crore in Japan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rangasthalam and KGF 2 were also released and received positive responses from Japan audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
