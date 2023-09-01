Pathaan releases in Japan, will it enter the highest grossing Indian movies list?

After being a blockbuster hit Pathaan re-releases in Japan.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is scheduled to release in Japan on 1st September 2023.

Pathan box office collection

The film’s domestic box office collection stands at Rs 543 crore and the worldwide gross collection is Rs 1050 crore.

Pathaan in Japan

With its release in Japan will Siddharth Anand's spy thriller enter the list of highest-grossing Indian movies in Japan?

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus had a successful run in Japan.

Muthu

Rajinikanth’s Muthu approximately collected Rs 23 crore and after re-release, it earned Rs 3 crore.

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Prabhas starrer approximately collected Rs 20 crore in Japan.

3 Idiots

Aamir Khan’s movie collected Rs 10 crore only in Japan.

Magadheera

Ram Charan’s another blockbuster hit collected Rs 8 crore in Japan.

English Vinglish

Sridevi’s movie made a business of Rs 9 crore in Japan.

Saaho

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s movie collected Rs 9 crore in Japan.

Robot

Rajinikanth’s Robot received a positive response in Japan. The makers re-edited it to 2 hours making it suitable for the audience there.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal collected Rs 3 crore in Japan.

Rangasthalam and KGF 2

Rangasthalam and KGF 2 were also released and received positive responses from Japan audience.

