Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan finally joins Aamir Khan, Salman Khan in 300 crore club; check complete list

Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering Pathaan has entered the Rs 300 crore club. Here, take a look at the movies which have made it to the elite 300 crore club.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023