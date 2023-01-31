Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan finally joins Aamir Khan, Salman Khan in 300 crore club; check complete list

Shah Rukh Khan's latest offering Pathaan has entered the Rs 300 crore club. Here, take a look at the movies which have made it to the elite 300 crore club.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2023

Baahubali 2

The movie did Rs 300 crore business, especially in North India.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been the fastest movie to have entered the Rs 300 crore club.

Dangal

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh's film collected Rs 386.68 at the box office.

PK

This was the first movie of Aamir Khan to enter the Rs 300 crore club and made a business of Rs 340.80 crore.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan’s movie collected Rs 320 crore at the box office and was the second movie to have crossed Rs 300 crore in India.

Tiger Zinda Hai

The movie earned Rs 339+ crores making Salman Khan the only star with three 300 crore Bollywood movies.

Sultan

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's movie made Rs 300.65 crore at the box office.

Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor's movie minted Rs 302.51 crore at the box office.

Sanju

Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal's movie made Rs 341.22 crore at the box office.

War

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor's film was the 8th movie to have entered the Rs 300 crore club. It made Rs 318 crore at box office.

