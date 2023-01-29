Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 fitness secrets for the action film

Shah Rukh Khan is soaring high post the success of Pathaan. Here's the diet he followed which made him look sexy, lean and a hottie in the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2023
King Khan reportedly did a lot of heavy training for Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star ate in smaller quantities so that his calorie intake was in check.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK ate in small quantities so that his metabolism rate would increase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK did strength training, cardio and rehabilitation exercises together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor reportedly worked out in the gym for more than 45 minutes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK ate food that were rich in proteins and also included carbs in his diet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loved eating lentils, eggs and meat which helped in protein building.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being the busiest star, he removes time for his workouts and did the same late in the evening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor never misses his protein shakes which helps his muscles recover.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor removed sugar from his diet but did eat fruits as he loves the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
