Pathaan star Deepika Padukone TOP 10 airport looks that got brutal reactions from netizens

Deepika Padukone is a fashionista who always leaves everyone awestruck with her style statements. However, the Pathaan actress has also disappointed fans with her airport style file. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023

A neon splash

Deepika is always game for experiments. However, this neon look was a brutal eye sore for fans.

Monochrome

Deepika is a fan of monochrome looks and she has opted for the same a lot of times. Some have been hit and some like this one were trolled.

Bizarre

Both Deepika and Ranveer Singh were brutally trolled by fans for this airport appearance.

Monochrome part 2

Told y'all Deepika is in love with monochrome looks. The actress was called out for following Hollywood trends in India.

Denim look

Deepika also has a penchant for denim. This once, the actress was called out for her look from head to toe.

Flares and twos

Here's one of the looks of Deepika Padukone that grabbed attention for the wrong reasons. The Nike slides did not go well.

Biker shorts girl

Deepika Padukone wore biker shorts, oversized denim and a white shirt with sneakers that were called out. Netizens said that forgot her pants.

Night suit

Comfy airport fashion is a thing, everyone agrees. However, this one outfit by Deepika Padukone was trolled for wearing a night dress.

JHOLA

Deepika Padukone was seen in this outfit today and netizens wondered why she was wearing a jhola.

