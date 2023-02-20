Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's eating habits that keep him looking dishy at 57

If you want a body like Shah Rukh Khan immediately note down his eating habits which are just too phenomenal.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023

Four times meal

Shah Rukh Khan does not believe in the concept of eating four meals in a day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Six times meal

The actor also does not believe in the concept of eating six times meal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Time pass food

Shah Rukh Khan believes that the concept of breaking your meals and eating is just a waste of time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eating properly

The Pathaan star believes in eating the right and the proper kind of food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sits down and eats

Shah Rukh Khan likes to eat his food by sitting on the floor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The logic behind sitting down and eating

The actor believes that when one sits down on the floor with legs turned inwards and eats one third of the stomach gets compressed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Benefits of sitting down and eating

SRK believes that by sitting down you never feel it fully but you feel it is full.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leave space

The actor eats his food by leaving a bit of space.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No second helping

The actor does not believe in taking a second helping of food.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bit of hunger

Shah Rukh Khan believes it is important to leave a bit of hunger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Loved Farzi, here are Top 10 more crime thrillers to catch on Amazon Prime Video

 

 Find Out More