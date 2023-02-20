Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's eating habits that keep him looking dishy at 57

If you want a body like Shah Rukh Khan immediately note down his eating habits which are just too phenomenal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan does not believe in the concept of eating four meals in a day.
The actor also does not believe in the concept of eating six times meal.
Shah Rukh Khan believes that the concept of breaking your meals and eating is just a waste of time.
The Pathaan star believes in eating the right and the proper kind of food.
Shah Rukh Khan likes to eat his food by sitting on the floor.
The actor believes that when one sits down on the floor with legs turned inwards and eats one third of the stomach gets compressed.
SRK believes that by sitting down you never feel it fully but you feel it is full.
The actor eats his food by leaving a bit of space.
The actor does not believe in taking a second helping of food.
Shah Rukh Khan believes it is important to leave a bit of hunger.
