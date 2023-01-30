Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has rejected these BIG movies: Did you know?

Shah Rukh Khan who is known as the king of Bolywood rejected many blockbuster movies. Check out the full list of the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023
The actor was the first choice for the 2000 movie for the role of protagonist Rohit. SRK rejected and Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK did not reportedly believe in the success of the movie and rejected the offer by Ashutosh Gowariker, who then convinced Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashutosh Gowariker wanted SRK to play Akbar in the movie. The star was not comfortable reportedly with the shooting locale and wanted to spend time with his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Things did not materialize when SRK was selected for the 2003 movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film was first given to SRK who rejected and then the role went to Aamir Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK's role went to Aamir Khan and has been the best film of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK was selected by Tamil director Shankar but the role then went to Rajinikanth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dates did not match and SRK regretted not being able to play the super spy role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SRK declined the role of Anil Kapoor baxk in 2008. The film won many Academy Awards.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie was first offered to SRK but then Aamir Khan took it who produced and directed it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!