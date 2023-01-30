Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has rejected these BIG movies: Did you know?

Shah Rukh Khan who is known as the king of Bolywood rejected many blockbuster movies. Check out the full list of the same right here.

Jan 30, 2023

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

The actor was the first choice for the 2000 movie for the role of protagonist Rohit. SRK rejected and Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik.

Lagaan

SRK did not reportedly believe in the success of the movie and rejected the offer by Ashutosh Gowariker, who then convinced Aamir Khan.

Jodhaa Akbar

Ashutosh Gowariker wanted SRK to play Akbar in the movie. The star was not comfortable reportedly with the shooting locale and wanted to spend time with his family.

Munnabhai MBBS

Things did not materialize when SRK was selected for the 2003 movie.

3 Idiots

The film was first given to SRK who rejected and then the role went to Aamir Khan.

Rang De Basanti

SRK's role went to Aamir Khan and has been the best film of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's.

Robot

SRK was selected by Tamil director Shankar but the role then went to Rajinikanth.

Ek Tha Tiger

Dates did not match and SRK regretted not being able to play the super spy role.

Slumdog Millionaire

SRK declined the role of Anil Kapoor baxk in 2008. The film won many Academy Awards.

Taare Zameen Par

This movie was first offered to SRK but then Aamir Khan took it who produced and directed it.

