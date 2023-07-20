Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranveer Singh and other stars who ace the bad guy roles [View List]

Here is a look at the stars from various industries who make us believe that being wicked paysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Movies like Don, Raees and the unforgettable Darr-Baazigar are proof that Shah Rukh Khan can easily make the bad guy the hero of a film.
Vijay Sethupathi is going to be the main antagonist of Jawan. He is also playing villain for upcoming Ram Charan movie.
His single act of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat is stuff cinematic legends are made of. We want more
John Abraham is hands down one of those actors who make villains stand out. Pathaan and Dhoom are prime examples
We can seen him as a neurotic villain in Sacred Games and Raman Raghav but Kick proved that he can be a massy bad guy too.
Sonu Sood has made his villain characters in films like Arundhati, Simmba and Dabangg quite memorable for the masses.
With his towering personality, Sanjay Dutt is a pan-India sought after villain. He will be seen in Vijay's Leo
RX100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda was the bad guy of Valimai. He has the looks and swag to be a great young baddie
An actor and director, he is the main villain of Ram Charan and Shankar's film Game Changer. He is hailed as a fab performer
Jagapathi Babu will be seen as a villain in Salaar. He has become a pan-India villain with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Tamil actor Arun Vijay has made a good villain in many hit movies. He has worked in Tamil and Telugu films
