Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Ranveer Singh and other stars who ace the bad guy roles [View List]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

10 Indian Stars who make Wow Villains

Here is a look at the stars from various industries who make us believe that being wicked pays

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Movies like Don, Raees and the unforgettable Darr-Baazigar are proof that Shah Rukh Khan can easily make the bad guy the hero of a film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi is going to be the main antagonist of Jawan. He is also playing villain for upcoming Ram Charan movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

His single act of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat is stuff cinematic legends are made of. We want more

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Abraham

John Abraham is hands down one of those actors who make villains stand out. Pathaan and Dhoom are prime examples

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

We can seen him as a neurotic villain in Sacred Games and Raman Raghav but Kick proved that he can be a massy bad guy too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood has made his villain characters in films like Arundhati, Simmba and Dabangg quite memorable for the masses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay Dutt

With his towering personality, Sanjay Dutt is a pan-India sought after villain. He will be seen in Vijay's Leo

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartikeya Gummakonda

RX100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda was the bad guy of Valimai. He has the looks and swag to be a great young baddie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SJ Suryah

An actor and director, he is the main villain of Ram Charan and Shankar's film Game Changer. He is hailed as a fab performer

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagapathi Babu

Jagapathi Babu will be seen as a villain in Salaar. He has become a pan-India villain with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arun Vijay

Tamil actor Arun Vijay has made a good villain in many hit movies. He has worked in Tamil and Telugu films

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shekhar Kapoor and more top 10 Bollywood love marriages that failed

 

 Find Out More