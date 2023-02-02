Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's kids follow THIS religion

Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan is the father of Aryan, Suhana and Abram Khan. This is the religion his children follow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2023

Aryan influenced by father

SRK's wife Gauri had once revealed that Aryan is influenced by his father.

Aryan likes being a Muslim

Gauri had also revealed that Aryan considered himself a Muslim.

Aryan Khan admitted

Gauri who is a Hindu had revealed that her son admitted of being a Muslim.

Aryan's mom folllows Hindu religion

Gauri has often revealed that there is a balance between her and SRK. She has not adopted his religion.

