Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan's Top 10 worst flops ever 

Let's look at some of the worst flops Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan delivered in his career.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2023

Upcoming film 

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Pathaan on 25th January. 

Zero

His last film which was released in 2018 earned Rs 90.28. 

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Co-starring Anushka Sharma, the film minted Rs 64.33.

Fan

A thriller movie with SRK in a dual role earned Rs 84.10. 

Billu

Irrfan and Lara Dutta starrer film earned Rs 22.92. 

Swades

Swades is a great subject but the film minted only Rs 16.31. 

Paheli

Rani Mukerji starrer film was a fantasy one earned Rs 12.85. 

Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke 

SRK starred with Raveena Tandon, it was a thriller that earned in lakhs. 

Asoka

Kareena starred in Asoka with SRK. She minted Rs 11.54. 

One 2 ka 4

SRk collaborated with Juhi for this one and it earned Rs 6.64.

Hey! Ram

Rani and Kamal Haasan starrer Hey! Ram minted Rs 5.32. 

