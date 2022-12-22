Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more who got death threats

There have been many Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and many more who have got death threats for different controversies in their movies. Take a look at the entire list right here.Source: Bollywood
She received death threats post the release of Madam Chief Minister by Nawab Satpal Tanwar, founder of Akhil Bhartiya Bhim Sena who wanted to chop off the tongue of the actress.Source: Bollywood
The director received death threats as fans wanted Alia Bhatt to be replaced in RRR, post the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.Source: Bollywood
He made The Kashmir Files and received death threats by Pakistani and Chinese bots for showing the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits.Source: Bollywood
An Ayodhya-based saint named Paramhans Acharya has said that he would kill SRK if he meets him, due to Deepika wearing a saffron bikini in Pathaan song, Besharam Rang.Source: Bollywood
The moviemaker got a threat from Abu Salem, before the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The don did not want the movie to release on Friday.Source: Bollywood
The actress received death threats for distorting the image of queen Padmavati in her film Padmaavat by fringe groups.Source: Bollywood
She received death threats for playing the role of Bhanwari Devi, a Dalit social worker who was allegedly murdered.Source: Bollywood
The director was threatened by Ubala Reddy who was an enemy of Paritala Ravi, the late Naxalite leader for his movie Rakta Charitra.Source: Bollywood
The actor got a lot of hate after the first season of Satyamev Jayate came on TV.Source: Bollywood
He received death threats from fringe groups for distorting the image of the Rajput community through his movie Padmaavat.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!