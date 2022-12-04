Let's check out the most awaited Bollywood films of 2023.Source: Bollywood
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are coming up with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi adaptation. It is releasing on 10th February.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie by Luv Ranjan is yet to get a title. It is said to be releasing in March 2023.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and more celebs starrer is releasing on Eid 2023.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are coming together again and this time alongside Karan Johar.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is releasing on 25th January 2023.Source: Bollywood
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 duo Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for Satyaprem Ki Katha which is reportedly locked for June 2023.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer thriller is packed with so much action that we cannot wait for June at all.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor's looks from Sandeep Reddy Vanga film look fantastic. Let's see his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the most loved franchise.Source: Bollywood
Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar are bringing an action bonanza with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in December.Source: Bollywood
Lastly, we also have Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. It is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!