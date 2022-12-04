TOP 10 most-awaited Bollywood films of 2023 

Let's check out the most awaited Bollywood films of 2023. 

Shehzada 

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are coming up with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi adaptation. It is releasing on 10th February.

Luv Ranjan film

Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie by Luv Ranjan is yet to get a title. It is said to be releasing in March 2023. 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and more celebs starrer is releasing on Eid 2023. 

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani 

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are coming together again and this time alongside Karan Johar. 

Pathaan 

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is releasing on 25th January 2023. 

Satyaprem Ki Katha 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 duo Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are reuniting for Satyaprem Ki Katha which is reportedly locked for June 2023. 

Jawan 

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer thriller is packed with so much action that we cannot wait for June at all. 

Animal 

Ranbir Kapoor's looks from Sandeep Reddy Vanga film look fantastic. Let's see his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna. 

Tiger 3 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the most loved franchise. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 

Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar are bringing an action bonanza with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in December. 

Dunki 

Lastly, we also have Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. It is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. 

