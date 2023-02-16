Pathaan to become only the second Hindi film to enter Rs 1000 crore club? Check full list

Shah Rukh Khan has revived Bollywood's box office with Pathaan. Here's a look at films that made it to the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2023

Dangal 

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has surpassed Rs 2000 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2

Baahubali 2 is one of the most loved films that has grossed Rs 1.7K crores WW. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KGF 2 

Yash revived the box office with KGF 2 last year. It did a business of Rs 1200 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RRR 

Jr NTR and Ram Charan is a part of Rs 1000 crore club. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan BO

Shah Rukh Khan starrer opened at Rs 57 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan movie 

Domestically, the movie has made a business of Rs 500 crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pathaan collections 

Until now, Pathaan has minted Rs 963 crores. And soon it will enter Rs 1000 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa 2 

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2 has a high chance of making it to Rs 1000 crores club. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger 3 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer movie is mounted on a huge scale.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush 

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer have been on a huge budget. It has the potential to enter Rs 1000 crores. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aashram, Rudra, Panchayat and more: Top 10 web series on OTT that are MOST watched in India

 

 Find Out More