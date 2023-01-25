Pathaan to break record of highest grossing films in overseas markets?

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's starrer Pathaan has been released today. Will it be a recording-breaking movie? Here's what we know.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2023

Dangal

Aamir Khan's 2016 sports drama movie made a collection of Rs 16.3 billion in the overseas market.

Secret Superstar

Zaira Wasim's film in 2017 made a collection of Rs 9.1 billion in the overseas market.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman Khan's 2016 movie made Rs 5.37 billion in the overseas market.

Disco Dancer

Mithun Chakraborty's movie made Rs 94.3 billion in the overseas market.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film will be opening between Rs 45-60 crore at the box office window.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

The Indian epic movie made Rs 3.81 billion overseas.

PK

Aamir Khan's 2014 film made Rs 3.65 billion in the overseas market.

Andhadhun

Ayushmann Khurrana's 2018 movie made Rs 3.61 billion in the overseas market.

Caravan

The Nasir Hussain movie made Rs 317 million in the overseas market.

Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan's film made Rs 2.37 billion in the overseas market.

