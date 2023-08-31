Pathaan to Gadar 2: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest NET collections at Hindi box office

Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan join the list within days of its release?

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Pathaan

This high-octane thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles collected Rs 524.55 crore

Baahubali

This epic sequel and visual spectacle featuring Prabhas and Rana in lead roles collected Rs 511 crore

KGF: Chapter 2

This tale of power and vengeance starring Yash and Srinidhi in lead roles collected Rs 435.20 crore

Gadar 2

Explosive sequel featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles collected Rs 435.20 crore in just 10 days

Dangal

This inspirational sports drama starring Aamir Khan in lead role collected Rs 374.45 crore

Sanju

This biographical film on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor collected Rs 342.55 crore

PK

This thought-provoking comedy starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma collected Rs 341 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai

This High-octane action sequel starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif collected Rs 340 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

This heartwarming tale of a man's journey to reunite a lost child with her family starring Salman Khan collected Rs 320.35 crore

War

This action extravaganza featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff collected Rs Rs 318.10 crore approx.

Padmaavat

This grand historical drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh collected Rs 302.15 crore.

Sultan

This intense sports drama featuring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma collected Rs 300.50 crore

