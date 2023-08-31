Pathaan to Gadar 2: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest NET collections at Hindi box office

Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan join the list within days of its release?Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
This high-octane thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles collected Rs 524.55 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This epic sequel and visual spectacle featuring Prabhas and Rana in lead roles collected Rs 511 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This tale of power and vengeance starring Yash and Srinidhi in lead roles collected Rs 435.20 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Explosive sequel featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in lead roles collected Rs 435.20 crore in just 10 daysSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This inspirational sports drama starring Aamir Khan in lead role collected Rs 374.45 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This biographical film on Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor collected Rs 342.55 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This thought-provoking comedy starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma collected Rs 341 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This High-octane action sequel starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif collected Rs 340 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This heartwarming tale of a man's journey to reunite a lost child with her family starring Salman Khan collected Rs 320.35 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This action extravaganza featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff collected Rs Rs 318.10 crore approx.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This grand historical drama starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh collected Rs 302.15 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This intense sports drama featuring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma collected Rs 300.50 croreSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!